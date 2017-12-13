2017 Holiday beauty gifts guide

The holiday season is a wonderful time to introduce your loved ones to new beauty products. They’ll remind your friends and family members to take some time for self-care during what, for some, can be the busiest time of the year. Consider these holiday beauty gifts for the special ladies in your life:

Gabrielle Chanel: This gorgeous, warm mix of jasmine, orange blossom, grasse tuberose, and ylang-ylang combines to create a heavenly floral scent that’s softer than some of the other Chanel fragrance selections and therefore suitable for a larger audience. This is a pricier gift ($105.00 for a 1.7 oz bottle or $135.00 for a 3.4 oz bottle at Sephora) for a special someone whose scent preferences you know well.

Clinique 3-Piece A Little Happiness Set (Macy’s, $19.50): Three perfume sprays from the Clinique Happy line (Happy, Happy in Bloom, and Happy Heart) come together in a limited edition tin. They’re bright, uplifting, and warm mixes of fruits and florals.

The Making Faces Beauty Book from Kevyn Aucoin: Looking for something amazing for the special beauty fan in your life? This isn’t an inexpensive gift at $75.00 (Sephora), but it does have a lot of top-selling Kevyn Aucoin products and a how-to book. It comes with a sculpting powder, a highlight, bronzer, 11 eye shadow shades, two blushes, and a powder.

Lorac Mega Pro 4 (Ulta, $59.00): This set gives your gift recipient 32 new shadows to play with, all packaged together in a beautiful pink palette. Lorac’s shadows are known for being velvety, smooth, and pigmented. They can be used wet or dry and the set includes a combination of mattes and shimmers that work well together.

IT Brushes for Ulta All That Shimmers Set: Anyone who wears makeup can appreciate a new set of soft, quality brushes. This sparkly silver set (Ulta, $58.00) has five brushes for face and eyes, including powder, foundation, eyeshadow, crease, and smudger brushes, plus a convenient matching brush holder.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Prism Palette (Sephora, $42.00): Anastasia palettes are well-loved in the beauty world, and the Prism palette is no exception with its ultra-matte, metallic, and duo-chrome shades. It’s a mix of neutrals and accent shades that are beautiful on any eye color.

InStyler Pro (Target, $59.99): This styling tool makes getting smooth, frizz-free, fuller hair quicker and easier. There’s no need to use a separate dryer, round brush, and flat iron because this one does it all. The ceramic heat and ionic molecules work together to reduce frizz and increase shine.

The Tartelette Eyeshadow Palette in Flirt or Tease (Sephora, $23.00): Six color-coordinated shadow shades in one sleek palette make either of these the perfect gift for a girl on the go or someone who likes makeup but doesn’t stray far from a single color palette. Tease is a selection of understated brown, nude, pink, and plum in a mix of mattes and lusters, while Flirt is full of warm browns in a mix of mattes and metallics.

The Jo Malone London Ornament Duo (Nordstrom, $35.00): This grapefruit-scented body crème and orange blossom cologne come in a tree-shaped ornament. It’s a convenient way to try two new scents without making a commitment to a full-size scent.

The Goodbeing Beauty Box (joingoodbeing.com, prices vary from $24.95 for one month to $263.40 for one year of the standard box or $9.95 for one month to $115.95 for one year of the mini box): This monthly box has two to five products in a mix of full, trial, and sample sizes. What’s included depends on the type of box and varies from month to month. Items are healthy to use and chosen based on their natural ingredients and brand ethics.

The holidays provide a wonderful opportunity to give beauty-lovers something they might not buy themselves, often wrapped up in festive packaging just for the occasion. This time of year, it’s easy to find sets that provide a few different things to try or get them a full-size item they’ve wanted (or you know they’d love) that comes with a bonus, like a lotion that smells like their favorite fragrance. In some cases, an average item, like a set of makeup brushes or a hairstyling tool, gets a festive makeover. There are so many options for beauty-lovers, the shopping challenge will come from narrowing down the wonderful possibilities.

Ageless Wellness

Ageless Wellness is launching a new skin care line “Image Skin Care.” The Vital C serum is one of the most popular with our clients. It’s a hydrating serum with an advanced polypeptide/antioxidant formula to nourish skin and promote healthy glowing skin. Its an amazing collagen simulator as well. $60. Call (678) 364-8414 or visit Ageless Wellness at 1000 Commerce Dr., #300, Peachtree City.

Salone di Capelli

You’ll find a variety of beauty products and services at Salone di Capelli in Peachtree City. Visit the store at Kedron Shopping Center or call (770) 631-1471 for more information.

Pureology Hydrate Holiday Gift Set $58 (Regular $83) includes Retail Size Hydrate Shampoo + Conditioner Plus Travel sizes of Hydrate Sheer Air dry Cream + Colour Fanatic Spray + Supreme Control Hairspray. The best thing about this kit is that it is a one-stop-shop for almost all hair-types! The Hydrate line is the most popular line because of its versatility; it covers the needs of a variety of hair types. Plus, being a Pureology line, it has all of the amazing Pureology benefits including the Colour Retention Guarantee, Sulfate-free & Vegan Formula, Organic Botanicals & Essential Oils, Ergonomic bottle design that is also biodegradable, UV & Environmental Filters, and naturally derived proteins, all within its concentrated formula that allows you to use less than 1/3 of the amount of product than you would with the average professional brand!! When you purchase it at Salone Di Capelli, you not only have our flexible return policy that guarantees your money back, but you also earn loyalty points that equals money off future purchases!

Redken Color Extend Magnetics Holiday Gift Set $49 (Regular $59) includes the retail size Magnetics Shampoo & Conditioner Plus Travel sizes of three versatile Pillow Proof products: Express Primer, Glolwdry Oil, and 2-day Extender! This set is a great alternative to the Hydrate Kit for people who want a Sulfate-Free formula that works for a variety of hair-types, but don’t have the budget for the Pureology Hydrate Kit! This kit is wonderful for anyone with colored hair because it protects their color from both the harsh chemicals that are usually found in Shampoo, but it also protects color from heat in the Blowdry Process! After Shampooing & Conditioning with your Magnetics, spray your Express Primer, comb out, then add your Glowdry Oil, and blowdry! Then tomorrow, refresh your look with the 2-day Extender! Its everything you need for your Daily haircare regiment!

Holiday Look Packages

Salone di Capelli’s “Holiday Look Packages” include complimentary take-home products.

Holiday Look Makeup Package: Includes Full Holiday/Evening Look Makeup Service with Mirabella’s new holiday makeup releases including the new Faux Mink Lashes & Magic Marker Eyeliner Set, the new Water-proof Eyeshadow Primer, the fabulous new Metallic Eyeshadows, and the new “Bullet Proof” Matte Finishing Spray to make your looks last all night long!! Services includes the lash application and the take-home of the lashes and Magic Marker Eyeliner! Plus you can receive 20% off any additional makeup purchases AND be entered to WIN a $383 value Spartina bag from One Magnolia Lane!! ALL for only $61!

Holiday Look Makeup & Hair Package: Includes everything from Holiday Look Makeup Package PLUS adds your Holiday/Evening Look Hair Styling Service including a take-home travel size Redken Hairspray for late-night touchups! ALL for only $113!

The FULL Holiday Look Package: Includes everything from both other Holiday Look Packages PLUS adds your Holiday Look Nail Service! The service includes a luxurious Shellac Manicure with Holiday Nail Art and a take-home mini CND Solar Oil to keep your manicure looking healthy and fresh through to your next service! ALL for only $157!

