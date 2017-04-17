20 easy early Spring outfits

With temperatures ranging from 80 degrees during the day to 30 degrees at night, it’s easy to get fashion whiplash this time of year. Our advice: pull together some transitional outfits to help you survive the ever-changing climate. This month, we’ve taken the guesswork out of your ensemble planning for the next few weeks. Keep reading for a list of spring’s most essential wardrobe pieces and 20 ways you can to wear them.

Blazers & Vests

What’s one spring essential that will never go out of style? You guessed it – a blazer. In addition to providing an extra layer of warmth, blazers add polish and structure to almost any outfit. Similarly, vests are an inexpensive, easy way to add another layer of interest to your ensemble.

How to wear it:

Layer a structured black blazer over a color-blocked bodycon dress, and pair with ankle-strap heels, and geometric-inspired accessories.

Drape an embellished, calf-length vest over distressed, light denim jeans and a coordinating camisole top. Pair with nude pumps and a bright clutch.

Wear a solid black blazer over a brightly colored, lightweight dress with ruffle accents. Pair with black opaque tights and pointy-toed black boots.

Pair black crop pants with a sheer, neutral blouse, and top with a ¾ sleeve blazer in a vibrant hue.

Leather & Denim

Wondering whether or not to keep your leather and denim pieces in your outfit rotation this month? The answer is yes. Although leather may seem a bit hefty for spring, when styled right, leather skirts and jackets can blend in perfectly with the current trends. You will also want to keep on-hand your white denim jean, distressed denim jeans, and denim skirts.

How to wear it:

Pair a basic white tee with a knee-length denim skirt, and bright floral-patterned oversized vest. Pair with suede fringe accessories.

Wear a black leather mini skirt with a pastel-pink colored sweater, and black, ankle-wrapped heels. Pair with coordinating stone accessories.

Pull on your ripped, dark denim jeans, and a charcoal-and-white striped top. Add a lightweight jacket and colored ballet flats.

Dress in white denim jeans with a distressed denim chambray shirt and a striped blazer. Wear with a pair of leather mule flats and a lightweight scarf.

Wear a frilly, lightweight blouse with a solid colored leather mini skirt and open-toed booties.

Skirts & Dresses

Can’t wait to wear your favorite new sundress or flirty skirt this summer? Embrace early spring with a wear-it-now approach! Skirts and dresses can be worn right now when layered with a jacket, or worn with tights, booties, or black skinny jeans.

How to wear it:

Pair a patterned prairie dress paired with denim jacket. Add embellished ankle booties.

Wear a color-blocked shift dress with a frill-sleeved jacket and neutral flats. Add clear-stone jewelry and a coordinating clutch.

Look stylish in a cream-colored, lace overlay skirt paired with a ¾ length chambray shirt and tan suede booties.

Throw a white wrap dress over a pair of skinny black jeans and add pointy-toed black pumps.

Wear a multi-colored, floral print dress with a basic black crop jacket and black peep-toe pumps.

Stay warm in a long-sleeve, silk-printed dress with waist tie. Pair the dress with lace-up sandals and a cuff bracelet.

Stay on trend with an off-shoulder, smoke-blue top worn with a hi-rise, solid midi skirt.

Sweaters, Stripes, & Jumpsuits

Looking for an outfit formula that works perfectly for early spring? Mix-and-match your winter and summer clothes. Think: sweaters and shorts. Sleeveless jumpsuits. Jackets layered over summer stripes. Getting creative with the contents of your closet can lead to some interesting spring combos.

How to wear it:

Wear an oversized, grey knit sweater with dark denim shorts and matching grey suede over-the-knee boots

Pair a black-and-white striped, pleated maxi dress with a dark denim jacket, and silver and turquoise jewelry

Pull on a ruffle-sleeved, navy-and-white top and pair with white distressed denim jeans and neutral flats.

Go all chic in a black, backless jumpsuit and matching strappy sandals. Add trendy mirrored sunglasses and stacked silver bangle bracelets.

Making the transition to spring can be tricky, but before you begin pulling out your summer threads, buckle down and create a few early-spring outfits. If you’re at a loss, keep this list handy as inspiration!

