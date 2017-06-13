Keep learning . Maybe you get a degree, or a certificate, or maybe you just find an irreplaceable mentor. As smart as you are, there is always someone who has done something smarter. Surround yourself with those people and don’t lose their phone number. Education is one of the rare things you can’t ever lose.

Keep being teachable . Time and time again, the humble get their chance over those with arrogance and talent. Bring what you have to the table excited to learn more from those around you.

Keep being reachable . Many times when people earn success, they become out of touch due to their new heights in the atmosphere. Always remember that we share the same air, so don’t overlook any of the people who helped you fly.

Keep being humble . Make sure you know who the fuel-people are where you work. These are the people that keep a lot of the critical systems running, but don’t have fancy titles or salaries that support the incredible difference they make in the lives of others. Wherever you work, make friends with the receptionist, the administrative assistants, and the custodians. Trust me on this one.

Keep it real. The trend is to dye your hair gray. For a lot of us, we earned our grays from paths through joy, sorrow, fear, and worry. If you ever need counsel or advice, look for the gal with the real grays because she probably has already survived what you’re going through.

Keep connected to the ones that matter. Someone taught you to use a spoon, to walk, to read, and to count. Whoever those people are, don’t ever take them for granted and actively make time to be with them and to love them. Someday they will no longer be there, so don’t take your foundation for granted.

Keep perspective. Suze Orman says “people, then money, then things.” She’s absolutely right. If you follow money or things, you will lose people. Always remember that people are always more important than what’s in your purse.

Keep your chin up. By this I mean, look up once in a while from your phone to see the world around you! Your phone is extremely important (I’m dependent too, I get it), but since you are a part of this physical world, take some time to immerse yourself in it once in a while. It’s kind of a cool place.

Keep the light on. You are going to be afraid of something. Know that this is normal. You may be afraid the officer will give you a ticket instead of a warning, or you could be terrified that your loved one’s chemo may not work. Learn how to negotiate your fear and don’t ever let it terrorize your beautiful heart and mind.

Keep your heart. I always laugh at that line from Jerry Maguire, “You complete me.” Girl, you are already complete and wonderful the way you are!! We are all works in progress, but you are not deficient or broken. Make sure that the person you pick to love, whether it’s for a season or a lifetime, enhances who you already are. True love requires no compromise or apology.

Keep your tongue. Because of your age, most of the people that hold the keys to your future are older than you. All of us over here in the 40-60 like keeping it classy. So keep it classy, always, especially on InstaChat or SnapFace.

Keep time. Early is on time, on time is late, and late is fired. Yes, it matters.

Keep your dreams. No matter how old you are, never be afraid to dream new dreams and to be the best possible you that you could ever hope to be. Set your mind to your goal and never, ever back down.

Keep your best interest. I have this saying framed: “And now I’ll do what’s best for me.” Always make the best decisions in your moments, that way you live with no regrets.

