12 Christmas party outfit ideas

Often times, holiday festivities are the highlight of the season. From informal family gatherings to corporate cocktail parties, deciding what to wear for every occasion takes quite a bit of planning. Fortunately, this month we’ve brought you a collection of 12 outfit ideas that cover a range of events. Keep reading for a trendy garment guide for holiday parties, office shindigs, Christmas morning, and everything else in between.

Festive & Fun

Be the life of the party in a fashion-forward outfit. The holidays call for a variety of parties, and can encompass everything from “ugly sweater” parties to dressy corporate bashes. Get ready for any theme coming your way with a stash of outfits for every occasion. Short on ideas? Here’s a list of festive holiday ensembles.

Day 1: Layered lace is in this season! Pair a long-sleeved, emerald green lace top with a black fit-and-flare skirt and black tights. Wear the outfit with a pair of black, pointy-toed booties and a chunky gold statement necklace.

Day 2: Glam it up at your next holiday cocktail party! Step out in sequined leggings with a peplum-style top and a skinny metallic belt. Wear the outfit with a pair of black stilettos and a glittery bracelet.

Day 3: Invited to an ugly sweater party? Forget the puffy paint tops and opt instead for a chunky, vintage-inspired sweater with a cute pattern (think Eddie Bauer circa 1980). Another great idea is to find a vintage sweater dress and wear it with colored leggings.

Day 4: Make a statement by wearing an outfit that creates a stunning silhouette. Wear a fitted, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved top, with a jewel-toned midi skirt and coordinating stilettos. The bare shoulders and full skirt combination will make your waistline look tiny.

At the Office

Career gals: Forget about over-wearing red and green to work. Step away from the reindeer headbands and jingle bell necklaces. Instead, focus on bringing the holidays to the workplace by wearing outfits that are inspired by the season. Dressing for work during December can be challenging, especially since some days might include an office party or after-hours social gathering. Our advice? Be prepared with a few Christmas chic outfits in mind.

Day 5: Need to pull together a casual Friday outfit in minutes? Dark denim always does the trick. Pair dark jeans with a silver sequined tank, cream blazer, and silver pumps. Accessorize your ensemble with a beaded cream bracelet and alligator-stamped clutch.

Day 6: Having a cocktail after work? Wear a cherry-red sweater dress with black tights and black knee-high suede boots. Top the outfit off with a black-and-white hound’s-tooth pea coat and a black onyx ring.

Day 7: Attending a holiday bazar after work? Pair your favorite black trousers with a shimmery gold top and red blazer. Wear it with black-and-gold studded ballet flats, a few gold bangle bracelets, and a leopard-print clutch.

Day 8: Look classic and elegant in a head-to-toe winter white outfit. Wear a cream pantsuit with a silk blouse and a black wool pea coat. Accessorize the outfit with a leather tote bag and black-and-cream pumps.

Christmas Day

Let’s face it: Christmas day is all about comfort. From present un-wrapping to family-style dining, the day typically consists of laying low and enjoying time at home. Just because you are feeling casual, doesn’t mean you can’t look stylish. Here are some off-the-cuff ideas for an oh-so-cozy Christmas at home.

Day 9: Pull out the Christmas plaid! Rock the rancher vibe by wearing a red-and-green button-up shirt, a red quilted vest, skinny jeans and black riding boots.

Day 10: Give your holiday ensemble some flair by combining a sheer, red, layered top with black leggings and suede booties. Top the look off with a skinny black belt with a gold buckle and a leather jacket.

Day 11: Look comfy and feel cozy in a pair of patterned leggings and a casual, oversized sweatshirt. Wear the outfit with a pair of faux-fur lined boots and a cable-knit infinity scarf with matching beanie hat.

Day 12: Put a new spin on the vintage tracksuit look by throwing a velvet bomber jacket over a cream button-up boyfriend shirt and dark ankle-length skinny jeans. Add a coordinating beanie hat and wear the outfit with low-heel booties.

When the holidays get into full swing, it’s tough to keep up. Don’t stress! Take our ideas, add a little inspiration and creativity, and you could have your most fashionable holiday ever!

