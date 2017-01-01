Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Juilette, Georgia is a tourist destination for those who love the 1991 movie classic, Fried Green Tomatoes.

Day Trip to Juilette, Georgia

A quaint, touristic town with a lot of class

jekyll_sunset

Treasure Island: Jekyll Island Georgia

One of the state’s most beautiful sites.

Instead of resolutions, consider choosing one word to guide you daily as you pursue your goals and live your life.

A different kind of resolution

Choose something attainable, but meaningful

hg_pond-with-angel-sculpture

10 tips to a great garden

Expert or beginner there’s advice for you

Maintaining your beauty routines can be difficult to do without a schedule or knowledge of how often to do certain things.

Beauty maintenance routines

Keep your skin, brows, and hair care up to date!

Learn something new like how to dance, how to knit, or how to run a marathon!

99 ways to better yourself

Never stop believing in yourself

Don't be afraid to express yourself.

7 inspiring fashion resolutions

Your guide to looking fresh in the new year

Turn on your headlights and find your goal.

How to set your attainable goal

Staying motivated can be hard, but you can do it

People with diabetes really should give special attention to their feet during the fall and winter.

Do you have cold feet?

People with diabetes – this is important

The easiest place to start is with your family.

How to spread Christmas joy

It’s the season of giving – so let’s get to it!

Debra Baker Steinmann's work.

What is The 70273 Project?

Learn how you can contribute

ColourPop's Lippie Stix Matte Set

The ultimate guide to beauty gifts

One-stop-shop for everything beauty

The best gift you can give: a smile.

The 12 days of Christmas giving

The most important gift: a warm smile

shutterstock_352375250

Is your holiday outfit age appropriate?

Advice on how to stay in style

Ideas for every party on your list

12 Christmas party outfit ideas

Ideas for every party on your list

A wreath is a perfect, yet simple tree alternative.

Simple Christmas tree alternatives

Don’t want to drag down the tree this year?

Dick & June Brock enjoy dancing at Christian City’s Coffee & Classics “St. Patrick’s Day” event in 2016.

Behind the doors of Christian City

A real life story about the blessings of Christian City

samaritans_pantry-workers

Fayette Samaritans lend a helping hand

Providing people with basic needs in their time of need

