Fayette Woman

Who’s Who

Judy Suiter helps people find passion Judy Suiter has spent her life and career helping other people to uncover their best-fit careers, teams to work together more smoothly and corporations to improve efficiency – all by following her own passion for self-discovery, training, and consulting.

Achieve your business goals with Paulette Childress “I love when businesses succeed,” she says. “I love seeing owners who were working 14-hour days, seven days a week, be able to enjoy balance in their lives. Small business owners are very passionate about their companies – and ‘m passionate about helping them thrive.”

Local landmark Mimi’s Good Food There’s something special about the kind of restaurant that creates “regulars” – and treats every customer as though they are one. Mimi Gentilini, owner of Mimi’s Good Food, has created such an eatery right in Peachtree City and the number of people who consider themselves “regulars” is pretty amazing.